Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Hits third Monday
Andrus batted third in the order and went 1-for-5 in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Athletics.
Andrus, who hit leadoff the previous two games as the replacement for Delino DeShields (hand), was dropped back to third in the order. Manager Jeff Banister indicated Andrus would likely get most of the leadoff at-bats while DeShields is sidelined, but altered course Monday when he had Shin-Soo Choo atop the order.
