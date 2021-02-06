Texas general manager Chris Young told MLB Network Radio that he expects Andrus to potentially become the starter at third base, Kennedi Landry of the Rangers' official site reports.

The Rangers' infield will take on a new look in 2021. The keystone combination of Andrus and Rougned Odor are expected to start the season as utility infielders. Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who won a gold glove at third base in 2020, is moving one spot left to start at shortstop, leaving a competition at the hot corner. Enter Andrus, Texas' starting shortstop for the last 12 seasons, who struggled with a lower-back strain in 2020, appearing in 29 games in the shortened season and hitting .194/.252/.330. Nick Solak could challenge Andrus at third base, but he could also be the replacement for Odor. Prospects Josh Jung and Sherten Apostel are also in the mix at third.