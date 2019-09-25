Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Knocks in three
Andrus went 3-for-3 with a walk, a double, three RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 12-10 loss to Boston.
Since being put on notice that he'll face competition for his starting job next season, Andrus has hits in three straight games, going 5-for-11 with three extra-base hits and five RBI. Prior to his mini three-game outburst, Andrus was batting just .227 over 242 at-bats since the All-Star break. Hence the Rangers making public a desire to open up the competition at shortstop next spring.
