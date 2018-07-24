Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Launches first homer since return

Andrus went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Monday's 15-3 loss to Oakland.

Andrus extended his hitting streak to five games (7-for-18) with a third-inning homer, his first long ball since returning from an elbow injury June 18. The shortstop, who hit 20 homers in 2017, has carried a quiet bat out of the three-hole, going 26-for-112 (.232) with just six RBI over 26 games.

