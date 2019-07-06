Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Lifts eighth homer

Andrus went 1-for-3 with a solo homer as the Rangers fell to the Twins 7-4 on Saturday.

Andrus accounted for the only run off Michael Pineda to cut the Minnesota lead to 5-1 leading off the sixth inning. Over his last 13 games, the 30-year-old is 18-for-50 with one homer and five steals. For the season Andrus has a .307/.344/.460 slash line with 19 stolen bases.