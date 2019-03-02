Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Looking to rebound

Andrus went 1-for-2 with an RBI in Friday's game against the White Sox.

Andrus will be looking to rebound from an injury-marred 2018 season that saw him finish with a career-low .256 batting average. He also dropped from 20 home runs and 88 RBI in 2017 to six and 33, respectively, last season. An early season fractured elbow interrupted what had been a hot start (.926 OPS, 14 games) and impacted his offense upon returning in June. "I was still having some discomfort, especially when I was swinging," Andrus told T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com. "Throwing-wise, not really. Maybe if I lowered my angle I felt it a little bit, but mostly it was my hitting." Andrus is expected to occupy the third spot in the batting order.