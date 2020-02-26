Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Makes first spring start

Andrus made his Cactus League debut Tuesday, going 0-for-2 with a pair of strikeouts in a game against the Royals.

Andrus was the last of the Rangers' regulars to appear in a spring game. He's coming off a pair of mediocre seasons, and the 31-year-old shortstop needs change the narrative in 2020. There isn't an in-house candidate ready to step in to replace Andrus, but the Rangers have noted his drop in production.