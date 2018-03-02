Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Making spring debut
Andrus (back) is in the lineup Friday for the first time this spring, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Andrus had been sidelined with back spasms since the start of camp. He should have plenty of time to get his at-bats in and get up to speed by the time the season starts, so there should be little concern about him going forward.
