Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Moves into two hole

Andrus will bat second and start at shortstop Wednesday against the Pirates, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Andrus batted third in 27 of his first 29 starts of the season, but he'll hit out of the two hole for the fourth straight contest. It looks like he'll regularly hit between leadoff man Shin-Soo Choo and Nomar Mazara for the foreseeable future with Rougned Odor having yet to find his swing this season.