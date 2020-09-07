The Rangers will be taking longer looks at younger talent and are moving away from Andrus and Rougned Odor (eye) in the middle infield, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The club has been moving in this direction for the past 18 months, but this frustrating season is forcing the Rangers to change focus. One play Friday sealed the deal on Andrus, and Anderson Tejeda started at shortstop Saturday and Sunday. Andrus failed to get to a grounder that resulted in a run in Friday's loss. The batted ball left the bat at 81 MPH and had an expected batting average of .130, but Andrus failed to track it down. "That's a play that you would expect a shortstop to make, especially at this level," manager Chris Woodward said. "He didn't really say much about it after, but I kind of had a feeling; obviously we can all kind of see if there is some lower-back issue there. But he hasn't really performed to the level that we would expect or he would expect. I want to see Tejeda play. I want to see what we have." The Rangers have lost 17 out of 20, so the organization is focused on developing its talent for the next competitive window.