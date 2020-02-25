Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Not playing yet
Andrus has been taking extra work in live batting practice sessions and the indoor cages, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Andrus has not yet played a spring game, but there is no injury involved. "I'll play," Andrus said. "Not now but I will get the at-bats that I need to get ready. I'm working hard in the cage on some things I want to do offensively. As soon as I get that done I will play." Texas' starting shortstop was put on notice during the offseason by general manager Jon Daniels after a down season in 2019.
