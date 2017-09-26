Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Notches 25th stolen base

Andrus went 1-for-4 with a steal and a run in Monday's 11-2 loss to the Astros.

The stolen base was Andrus' 25th of the season, marking the seventh time in his career that he's reached that benchmark. Contrary to previous seasons, however, Andrus has accompanied that steal total with career-best power production, with his 20 home runs more than doubling up his previous top mark (eight in 2016). The 20-20 season has helped vault Andrus into the elite ranks of fantasy shortstops in 2017.