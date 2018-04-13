Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Officially placed on DL
Andrus (elbow) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday.
In a corresponding move, the Rangers recalled Ronald Guzman from Triple-A Round Rock. This was merely a housekeeping move as Andrus is expected to miss 6-to-8 weeks with a fractured right elbow.
