Rangers' Elvis Andrus: On base three times in return
Andrus (hamstring) went 2-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Angels.
Andrus' ninth swiped bag of the year came in the sixth inning after he got aboard with one of his two singles on the night, but he was unable to get around to score. The shortstop is hitting .331 with six homers, 26 RBI and 25 runs scored this season and will likely return to an everyday role and a lofty position in the Rangers' batting order.
