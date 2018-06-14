Rangers' Elvis Andrus: On track for return next week

Andrus (elbow) went hit-less in three at-bats for Double-A Frisco on Wednesday and is expected to remain on his rehabilitation assignment through the weekend, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Andrus played seven innings at shortstop Wednesday, the second time in three rehab games he's played in the field. He's been out since April 11, so the Rangers are giving him a week's worth of at-bats to get his timing down. He's gone 1-for-10 with one strikeout over his three games with the RoughRiders.