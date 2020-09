Andrus was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained back Saturday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Andrus had already been losing playing time to Anderson Tejeda thanks to the Rangers' struggles and his own .580 OPS. It's now possible that he's already played his final game of the season, as there will only be five games left when he's first eligible to return Sept. 23. Sherten Apostel was called up in a corresponding move.