Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Pops 12th homer Friday
Andrus went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's extra-inning win over the Rays.
His first-inning solo shot got the Rangers on the board, while his 10th-inning single brought home Delino DeShields for the winning run. Andrus had been in a 2-for-29 rut since the All-Star break, but he snapped out of it in fine fashion Friday and his 12 homers on the season has already blown past his previous career high of eight.
