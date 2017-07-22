Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Pops 12th homer Friday

Andrus went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's extra-inning win over the Rays.

His first-inning solo shot got the Rangers on the board, while his 10th-inning single brought home Delino DeShields for the winning run. Andrus had been in a 2-for-29 rut since the All-Star break, but he snapped out of it in fine fashion Friday and his 12 homers on the season has already blown past his previous career high of eight.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast