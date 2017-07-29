Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Pops 14th homer Friday

Andrus went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Friday's 8-2 win over the Orioles.

After going just 2-for-29 in his first seven games after the All-Star break, Andrus has turned on the jets with a 12-for-33 (.364) surge over the last week that includes three homers. The 28-year-old continues to pad his career-high home run total, which now stands at 14, and his .796 OPS is just a few points shy of last year's career best as well.

