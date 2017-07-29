Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Pops 14th homer Friday
Andrus went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Friday's 8-2 win over the Orioles.
After going just 2-for-29 in his first seven games after the All-Star break, Andrus has turned on the jets with a 12-for-33 (.364) surge over the last week that includes three homers. The 28-year-old continues to pad his career-high home run total, which now stands at 14, and his .796 OPS is just a few points shy of last year's career best as well.
More News
-
Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Collects triple as part of two-hit night•
-
Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Crushes 13th home run Saturday•
-
Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Pops 12th homer Friday•
-
Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Slumps through Orioles' four-game sweep•
-
Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Two hits in last 21 at-bats•
-
Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Notches two hits in return to action•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...