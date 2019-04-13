Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Productive in loss

Andrus went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a stolen base in Friday's 8-6 loss to the A's.

The steal was his third of the year, while the homer was his second. Andrus is off to a great start, slashing .389/.400/.556 through 13 games, and while his 1:12 BB:K is a reminder that his batting average could cool off in a hurry, the 30-year-old shortstop is once again showing the 20-20 form he flashed in 2017.