Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Productive in loss
Andrus went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a stolen base in Friday's 8-6 loss to the A's.
The steal was his third of the year, while the homer was his second. Andrus is off to a great start, slashing .389/.400/.556 through 13 games, and while his 1:12 BB:K is a reminder that his batting average could cool off in a hurry, the 30-year-old shortstop is once again showing the 20-20 form he flashed in 2017.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...
-
Week 4 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 4
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Soroka pushing to return
The Braves' starting five appears set for now, but the next man up may not be who you thought...