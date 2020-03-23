Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Promising spring

Andrus batted .333 (6-for-18) with three walks, a run scored and one stolen base over nine spring games.

Although he provided value in steals (31) in 2019, Andrus was put on notice late in the season. He posted respectable numbers at shortstop -- 12 home runs, 72 RBI -- but Rangers general manager Jon Daniels felt the shortstop was capable of more than a .706 OPS. While the GM mentioned having competition at shortstop during spring training, that never materialized and Andrus returns to the spot at which he's called home the last 11 years in a Rangers uniform. The 20-homer campaign of 2017 looks like an outlier, but the Rangers are looking for more potency in the bat.