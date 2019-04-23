Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Pulled after HBP

Andrus was lifted from Monday's game against Oakland after being struck by a pitch on his right forearm, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Andrus managed to remain in the contest for a few innings after being struck by a pitch, although he was pinch hit for in the seventh inning in a key situation. He'll be considered day-to-day until more information on his injury is released by the Rangers.

