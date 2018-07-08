Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Receives day off

Andrus is out of the lineup Sunday against the Tigers, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Andrus will take a seat on getaway day as manager Jeff Banister makes room in the lineup at shortstop for Jurickson Profar, who will serve as the Rangers' No. 2 hitter. Since returning from the disabled list June 18, Andrus is hitting .205 with no home runs and no steals in 16 games, rendering him a major disappointment for fantasy owners who had stashed him while he was sidelined for just over two months.