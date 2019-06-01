Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Registers 27th RBI

Andrus went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored Friday night against the Royals.

Andrus got the Rangers on the board in the sixth inning with an RBI single to center field, and Joey Gallo put an exclamation mark on the frame with a grand slam. Even though Andrus' batting average has dropped in recent weeks (from .326 on May 10 to .308 after Friday's win), he's still been seeing the ball well at the dish, reaching base safely in eight of his last 10 ballgames.