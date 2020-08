Andrus will sit for the second straight game Tuesday against the Padres.

There's haven't been any indications that Andrus is injured, though it's a surprise to see him sit twice in a row after starting each of the season's first 20 games. It's certainly possible he's sitting for performance reasons, as he owns a .494 OPS on the year. Isiah Kiner-Falefa will be the shortstop for the second straight game Tuesday.