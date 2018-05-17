Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Resumes playing catch
Andrus (elbow) was on the field playing catch prior to Thursday's game against the White Sox, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The resumption of baseball activities for Andrus -- now five weeks removed from fracturing his right elbow -- is a significant step in the recovery process. Continued light infield work is likely the next step for the 29-year-old as the team monitors the increased activity. The veteran shortstop is eligible to return from the 60-day disabled list for the June 12 game against the Dodgers and that date currently seems within the realm of possibilities for his return.
