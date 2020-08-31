Rangers manager Chris Woodward confirmed that Andrus (back) will return as the starting shortstop, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Andrus is expected to be activated from the injured list ahead of Tuesday's series opener against the Astros. With the Rangers at 12-21, it's fair to wonder if they'll go forward with veterans, but the manger confirmed both Andrus and Rougned Odor (eye) will start when healthy. Isiah Kiner-Falefa has filled for Andrus and has more than a 200-point advantage in OPS, but he should go back to third base. The manager could eventually alter his strategy, but Andrus and his .494 OPS will return as a starter.