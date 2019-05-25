Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Returns from injured list

Andrus (hamstring) was activated off the 10-day injured list ahead of Saturday's game against the Angels.

Andrus indicated he felt great after a full workout Friday, clearing the way for his return following a brief rehab assignment. The 30-year-old will retake the starting role at shortstop and bat second Saturday against Angels starter Tyler Skaggs.

More News
Our Latest Stories