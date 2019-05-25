Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Returns from injured list
Andrus (hamstring) was activated off the 10-day injured list ahead of Saturday's game against the Angels.
Andrus indicated he felt great after a full workout Friday, clearing the way for his return following a brief rehab assignment. The 30-year-old will retake the starting role at shortstop and bat second Saturday against Angels starter Tyler Skaggs.
More News
-
Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Expected to be activated Saturday•
-
Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Serves as DH on rehab•
-
Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Short IL stay expected•
-
Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Placed on injured list•
-
Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Dealing with hamstring tightness•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Biggio and other call-ups
Lucas Giolito threw a shutout and C.J. Cron collected five hits, but it's the latest call-ups...
-
Prospects: An opening for Cron?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...