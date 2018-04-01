Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Scores three runs

Andrus went 2-for-3 with one walk, one home run, one RBI, and three runs scored Saturday against the Astros.

Andrus took over the leadoff role in the first game of Delino DeShields' absence and took advantage, reaching base three times and scoring each time. Andrus batted second and third predominantly last season, but attempted only seven steals in 214 at-bats batting third last season as opposed to 22 attempts in 350 at-bats when batting second. Now that he is likely to bat higher in the order, his stolen base production should be safe.