Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Set for activation Monday
Andrus (elbow) is expected to be activated from the 60-day disabled list prior to Monday's series opener against the Royals, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
The Rangers already cleared a roster spot by optioning Ryan Rua to Triple-A Round Rock following Sunday's 13-12 win over the Rockies, so it appears Andrus will return to the Texas lineup for the first time since April 11 after missing just over two months with a fractured right elbow. Though he struggled during his seven-game minor-league rehab assignment with one hit in 24 at-bats, Andrus didn't experience any renewed pain in his elbow, which carries more weight for the Rangers than his poor showing at the plate. With Andrus now healthy, it's expected he'll reclaim his role as the Rangers' everyday shortstop, resulting in Jurickson Profar settling for a utility gig.
