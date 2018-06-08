Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Sets June 18 return date

Andrus (elbow) will head out on a rehab assignment next week before returning from the disabled list prior to a three-game series in Kansas City on June 18, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Andrus has been on the 60-day disabled list for the past two months due to a fracture in his right elbow, but he's been able to ramp up activity in the past couple weeks, including throwing across the diamond for the first time during Tuesday's workout. It's expected that Andrus will split his rehab between Double- and Triple-A, likely starting with Frisco on Monday or Tuesday.