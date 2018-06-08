Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Sets June 18 return date
Andrus (elbow) will head out on a rehab assignment next week before returning from the disabled list prior to a three-game series in Kansas City on June 18, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Andrus has been on the 60-day disabled list for the past two months due to a fracture in his right elbow, but he's been able to ramp up activity in the past couple weeks, including throwing across the diamond for the first time during Tuesday's workout. It's expected that Andrus will split his rehab between Double- and Triple-A, likely starting with Frisco on Monday or Tuesday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...
-
Podcast: Pick up Pederson?
Getting you ready for the upcoming scoring period with a look at two-start pitchers and the...
-
Six part-timers worth the time
Our Scott White is careful not to rely on part-timers in Fantasy, but he might make an exception...
-
'Pen report: Making sense of the ninth
Mark Melancon is back from the DL, and Zach Britton will soon follow. But are they automatics...
-
Waivers: Recent hot streaks for real?
Are recent surges from Mike Leake and Joc Pederson for real? Heath Cummings looks at that and...