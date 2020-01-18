Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Shedding weight
Andrus showed up at a team event Friday about 10 pounds lighter than when the 2019 season ended, Sam Blum of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Andrus, who is entering his 12th year in the Rangers' organization, said he plans to shed at least another five pounds before training camp opens. He's coming off an unproductive season with a .706 OPS in 147 games. Texas general manager Jon Daniels made both Andrus and second baseman Rougned Odor aware of the team's displeasure with their results last year, per Kevin Sherrington of the Dallas Morning News. "We've been real clear with both guys," Daniels said. "Their position with the club is different from what it's been." The message to Andrus was to show up in better shape and be committed to the long grind of the baseball season. While there is not a ready option to take over at shortstop, Rangers manager Chris Woodward could drop Andrus in the batting order.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 1.0
The relief pitcher position isn't what it used to be, offering fewer reliable sources for saves...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 1.0
Starting pitcher is a position of haves and have-nots, offering deep tiers of aces and near-aces...
-
Outfield Tiers 1.0
The first five picks of most standard drafts figure to be outfielders, but the position isn't...
-
Shortstop Tiers 1.0
Shortstop has become a position of stars, topped only by third base in what it offers to Fantasy...
-
Third Base Tiers 1.0
Third base is shaping up to be the strongest position in 2020, offering incredible depth from...
-
Second Base Tiers 1.0
Second base may be the weakest of the infield positions, but it's still pretty strong.