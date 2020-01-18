Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Shedding weight

Andrus showed up at a team event Friday about 10 pounds lighter than when the 2019 season ended, Sam Blum of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Andrus, who is entering his 12th year in the Rangers' organization, said he plans to shed at least another five pounds before training camp opens. He's coming off an unproductive season with a .706 OPS in 147 games. Texas general manager Jon Daniels made both Andrus and second baseman Rougned Odor aware of the team's displeasure with their results last year, per Kevin Sherrington of the Dallas Morning News. "We've been real clear with both guys," Daniels said. "Their position with the club is different from what it's been." The message to Andrus was to show up in better shape and be committed to the long grind of the baseball season. While there is not a ready option to take over at shortstop, Rangers manager Chris Woodward could drop Andrus in the batting order.