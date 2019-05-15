Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Short IL stay expected

Andrus (hamstring) is expected to return after spending the minimum 10 days on the injured list, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The Rangers believe the hamstring injury that Andrus suffered while running to first base Tuesday is a minor one, and it sounds like he'll be ready to go after a brief stay on the shelf. He's eligible to be activated May 25; Logan Forsythe should operate as the team's starting shortstop until Andrus is ready to return.