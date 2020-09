Andrus went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a win over the Angels on Tuesday.

Andrus got the Rangers on the board in the second inning, launching a 415-foot homer to left field off Los Angeles starter Andrew Heaney. It was a rare bright spot in what has been a difficult season for Andrus, who is slashing a meager .177/.240/.292 over 104 plate appearances.