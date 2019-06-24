Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Steals 16th base

Andrus went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Sunday's 7-4 win over the White Sox.

After an injury-plagued 2018 campaign, Andrus has reestablished himself as a valuable fantasy asset. He's slashing .304/.340/.464 with 43 RBI, 16 stolen bases, and 44 runs scored on the year.

