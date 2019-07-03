Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Steals three bags

Andrus went 1-for-3 with a run scored, three stolen bases and one caught stealing in Tuesday's 9-4 loss to the Angels.

Andrus had a single to right field during the third inning and subsequently stole second base, advanced to third on a wild pitch and then stole home for the third time this season. The 30-year-old is enjoying a resurgent season with a .309/.347/.456 slash line and is 19-for-23 in stolen base attempts.