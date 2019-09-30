Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Steals two bases in win

Andrus went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases and a run scored in the Rangers 6-1 win over the Yankees on Sunday.

Andrus capped off yet another productive season Sunday in which he had two stolen bases, one in the first and another in the third inning. The 31-year-old finished the season slashing .275/.313/.393 while hitting 12 home runs, driving in 72 runs and stealing 31 bases. Andrus is the heart and soul of this organization and should be back manning the shortstop position once again next season.