Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Struggles continue
Andrus went 0-for-3 with a walk in Tuesday's loss to the Rays.
Andrus told Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News that's he's felt better in the last week to 10 days than at any time since returning from an elbow injury in June. That may be the case, but one can't deduce that from his numbers. He doesn't have an extra-base hit or RBI over his last 10 games, a stretch in which he's hitting .103 (4-for-39).
