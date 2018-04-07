Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Sustains hot start Friday

Andrus went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 8-5 loss to the Blue Jays.

Andrus is cruising out of the gate, having hit safely in eight of nine games with 13 hits in 35 at-bats (.371). After a brief flirtation as the leadoff hitter, manager Jeff Banister has Andrus back in the three-hole where, in theory, those hits can make more of an impact.