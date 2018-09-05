Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Swats sixth round tripper

Andrus went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Angels.

Andrus' homer was the second in three games and gives him six for the season. It's a big comedown after the shortstop swatted 20 in 2017, but an April elbow injury that forced him to miss 59 games derailed any thoughts of him repeating that feat. Andrus has a .379 slugging percentage over the 63 games (272 at-bats) since his return from the injury.