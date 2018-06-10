Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Takes BP again
Andrus (elbow) took batting practice for a second consecutive day Saturday, Adam Grosbard of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Andrus is all set to begin rehabilitation assignment at Double-A Frisco on Monday. He's expected to stay out on rehab for at least a week.
