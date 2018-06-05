Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Throws to bag Tuesday

Andrus (elbow) was able to throw to first base from shortstop Tuesday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

This marked the first time Andrus was able to throw to a base since breaking his elbow. He continues to make progress, and he's expected to begin a rehab assignment in the near future, barring any major setbacks.

