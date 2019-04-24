Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Trouble gripping bat

Andrus (hand) had some issues swinging Tuesday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Andrus was hit by a pitch in the hand Monday, and while the shortstop was back in the lineup Tuesday, he apparently had trouble gripping the bat, which helps explain his absence from the lineup Wednesday. The 30-year-old should be considered day-to-day ahead of Thursday's series opener against the Mariners.

More News
Our Latest Stories