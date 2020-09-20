Rangers manager Chris Woodward discussed the possibility of Andrus (back) being a utility infielder in 2021, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

The Rangers are stuck with Andrus' hefty contract through the end of the 2022 season, and they've signaled potential changes at middle infield. "That would be a challenge, especially since he's never played another position," Woodward said about a shift to utility infielder. "I think, honestly, the biggest thing will be the second base one, if that's where we go, just because it's a different -- it's on the other side of the field. Third base is very similar, you're just a little more pull." Anderson Tejeda has received all the starts at shortstop since Andrus landed on the injured list, although the jury is still out on his ability to make the jump from High-A to MLB as an everyday starter. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is an option, but that would leave a hole at third base. Woodward and the Rangers will need to figure it out next spring, but he is adamant that Andrus will need to earn the spot. There's also an impressive list of free-agent shortstops due after the 2021 season, including Javier Baez, Carlos Correa, Francisco Lindor, Corey Seager and Trevor Story, which could factor into the decision.