Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Will face competition in 2020
Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said Andrus will face competition for the starting shortstop job next season, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
The Rangers would love to see Andrus grab hold of the job, but nothing will be guaranteed for the 31-year-old, who is looking at a second straight season with a sub-.700 OPS. This could be the fifth season below .700 with more than 600 plate appearances. Shortstops with gold gloves can get by with those figures, but Andrus is not an elite fielder. "I think [competition] would be healthy," Daniels said of Andrus' role as the club's starting shortstop going into 2020. "Elvis has got to perform at a higher level. He's capable of more and we need more." The Rangers can look at Danny Santana as an in-house option to challenge Andrus, who said he plans to shed weight during the offseason leading into the final year of his contract.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...