Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Will face competition in 2020

Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said Andrus will face competition for the starting shortstop job next season, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The Rangers would love to see Andrus grab hold of the job, but nothing will be guaranteed for the 31-year-old, who is looking at a second straight season with a sub-.700 OPS. This could be the fifth season below .700 with more than 600 plate appearances. Shortstops with gold gloves can get by with those figures, but Andrus is not an elite fielder. "I think [competition] would be healthy," Daniels said of Andrus' role as the club's starting shortstop going into 2020. "Elvis has got to perform at a higher level. He's capable of more and we need more." The Rangers can look at Danny Santana as an in-house option to challenge Andrus, who said he plans to shed weight during the offseason leading into the final year of his contract.