Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Won't return when first eligible
Andrus (elbow) is not expected to return from the disabled list when first eligible Tuesday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Andrus has been sidelined since April 12 with a fracture in his right elbow. The shortstop was able to throw to first base with no issues Tuesday and is expected to begin a minor-league rehab assignment early next week, leaving June 15 against the Rockies as his earliest plausible return date. Once Andrus is healthy, the Rangers will have to figure out what to do with Jurickson Profar, who has been filling in well at shortstop.
