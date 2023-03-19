Kennedy allowed one walk over a scoreless sixth inning in Saturday's spring game against the Angels.
This was the fifth straight scoreless appearance for Kennedy, a non-roster invitee that has allowed two hits and a walk while striking out four during the scoreless stretch. "He's experienced and he's gotten better as spring has gone on, which is usually the case with those guys," Texas manager Bruce Bochy said. "He knows what he's doing out there." Kennedy has recent history as a closer, including a stint with the Rangers in 2021, but it's unlikely he rises to that level if added to the Opening Day roster.