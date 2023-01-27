site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Jackson Frazier: Catches on with Texas
RotoWire Staff
Frazier agreed Friday to a minor-league contract with the Rangers that includes an invitation to major-league spring training, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Frazier hit just .216/.356/.297 in his 45 major-league plate appearances in the 2022 season with the Cubs. The former top prospect will compete for a bench spot with the Rangers in the Cactus League.
