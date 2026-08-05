Rangers' Jacob Latz: Blows save but earns win

Latz (3-1) was tagged with his third blown save of the season but earned the win in relief Tuesday against the Giants. He allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk while striking out one across one inning.

Latz entered the game in the ninth with the Rangers holding a two-run lead, but he allowed a two-run single to Bryce Eldridge, resulting in the blown save. He was tagged with the win anyway when Ezequiel Duran walked it off for Texas with a ground-rule double in the bottom of the ninth. Latz isn't on his most productive stretch, as he's allowed earned runs in three of his last four appearances. He owns a 4.26 ERA across 6.1 innings and six outings since the All-Star break.