Latz will compete for a spot in Texas' starting rotation this spring, Kenndi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Latz, who served as a swingman in 2025, had a 2.93 ERA over 46.0 innings as a reliever and 2.72 ERA over 39.2 innings in eight spot starts. Those numbers indicate how valuable he was in a dual role; however, the left-hander will be given a shot at being a full-time starter. Latz said in January at the team's Winter Warm-Up that he wants to start, but his ability to excel at both jobs may be more valuable. Kumar Rocker is also in the mix for the final spot in the rotation. Cody Bradford (elbow) also would have been part of competition, but he's not due back until mid-May.