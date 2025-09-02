Latz will be the Rangers' starting pitcher for Tuesday's game in Arizona.

Latz earned another turn after allowing two runs and striking out five over 4.1 innings in a start against the Angels last week. The left-hander has made four starts and 23 relief appearances this season and pitched well in both roles, collecting a 3.13 ERA and 61:29 K:BB over 63.1 frames. With Nathan Eovaldi (shoulder) out for the season, Latz could remain in the rotation indefinitely if he pitches well.